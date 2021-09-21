Awards scheme in memory of Shropshire philanthropist set to announce its first winners

Bill Longmore with his BBC award

After a 30-year career in the police service in Staffordshire, Bill Longmore moved to Hanwood, near Shrewsbury, where he served on the parish council, and saved the local pub, the Cock Inn, and the bowling green, for the community.

Married to Ursula, who still lives in Hanwood, he turned from the business of making arrests to becoming an arresting businessman, building up a manufacturing company and converting two factories to timber mills.

Mr Longmore was also a huge philanthropist especially when it came to sport, and in 2011 he scooped the BBC Midlands Sports Unsung Hero Award. The judges were impressed by his work improving sports facilities in the village of Hanwood.

If that wasn't enough for one life, Mr Longmore stood as an independent candidate in the 2012 election and became the first Police and Crime Commissioner for West Mercia.

But whilst serving as PCC he was diagnosed with lung cancer, for which he received chemotherapy. He died at his farm house home on May 17, 2018 aged 79. His funeral took place at Shrewsbury Crematorium on June 9, with a thanksgiving service at Shrewsbury Abbey Church the same day. Both were major events in the community.

Mr Longmore's memory lives on partly in a foundation set up that carries his name, with the intention of encouraging and supporting sport across Staffordshire and Shropshire. It is backed by a trust fund. The Staffordshire awards have been handed out and now they are moving on to Shropshire. The five finalists, and recipients of £1,000 awards, are set to be announced next week.

Long-standing friend and Trevor Edwards said: “Bill always liked to not only give money to worthy cause but he would also try to reward people with the opportunity to push on and do something for themselves. I think it’s wonderful that his memory will live on like this.