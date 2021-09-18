Fundraiser hits £150,000 milestone

June Beharrell has now collected more than £150,000 for the Severn Hospice

June Beharrell, 82, from Bayston Hill, has been collecting for the charity at Shrewsbury Market Hall for a number of years – assisted by her sons in her fundraising.

Earlier this year she received a British Empire Medal in the New Year's Honours list, providing royal recognition for her efforts.

Incredibly, she has now passed the £150,000 mark for donations to the hospice, a huge achievement, and follows on from the efforts of her late husband, Gordon, who raised more than £70,000 for charity.

During the pandemic Mrs Beharrell was not able to collect in person at the market hall, so launched an online fundraiser which brought in more than £1,000 while she was unable to get out with the collection tin.

She is now back every Friday and Saturday at the Market Hall, and said she was delighted to be able to get out and collect as she has done for many years.

She also said she was thrilled to have reached the £150,000 milestone, and stressed that it had been a family effort, supported by the generosity of the people of Shropshire.

She said: "I think it is amazing really. Some people were coming in and we used to chat and I would say 'today we may reach the £150,000' and people are so generous.

"Since I have been back there are people who say 'I didn't give you anything for a long time' and they are doubling it. I had three £10 notes last week and that is a lot of money, especially at this time."

Mrs Beharrell thanked market manager Kate Gittins for her help and said that above all it was good to be able to contribute to a worthy cause.

She said: "Lots of people who come into the market will give because they know someone or have got someone in there. It is such a good cause, we all know someone who will need it."

Jessica Druce, area fundraiser for Severn Hospice said they were overwhelmed at Mrs Beharrell's contribution to the charity.

She said: "We are so grateful to June for all she has done for us over the years. Her fundraising is phenomenal and the support she and her family have given to us is amazing.

"The money she has raised for us has enabled us to provide so much vital care to our patients and their families living with incurable illness in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales.