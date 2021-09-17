The Sensational 60's Experience

Mike Pender - the original voice of The Searchers

In the line-up are some famous faces from the music scene of the 1960s.

Mike Pender, the original voice of The Searchers, will be gracing the stage. The Trems, all original members of The Tremeloes, will also be playing, along the The Dakotas, The Fortunes, and for the first time with The Sensational 60s Experience, Dozy Beaky Mick and Tich.

The show with the definite feel good factor will transport you back to that magical decade that was the 1960’s. Five legendary names take to the stage and deliver to you a night never to be forgotten where you’ll find it impossible to remain in your seat.

Whether you come to relive your childhood memories or you just simply want to see what your parents have been raving about for all these years. Come and experience the musical phenomena of the 1960s for yourself.