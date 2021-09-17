Shrewsbury Cocktail Week goes down a treat with venues

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 13/09/2021 - Shrewsbury Cocktail Week has started and runs until 19th September 2021. Picture at The Alb in Shrewsbury. In Picture L>R: Mike Rimmer, Emma Molyneux and Tom Herring.

Shrewsbury Cocktail Week has been running this week and finishes on Sunday, September 19. Tickets are still on sale.

The event is being organised by Shrewsbury BID and is designed to showcase venues in the town centre.

Events include cocktail classes, tasting menus, parties and special offers for those who buy a Cocktail Week pack.

A pack will cost £8, or £5 for NHS or NUS card carriers, and will include a wristband, a programme booklet of all participating bars and recipe cards. Festival-goers will then get discounted alcoholic and non-alcoholic cocktails at participating bars across the town centre.

Vanessa Fairfax-Wood of Shropshire Trading, who has been helping with the organisation of the event, has been doing giveaways on Instagram. She said: “It’s been great getting involved with Shrewsbury Cocktail Week.

“Getting the venues on board and running the Instagram account has let me give something back to the community in such a fun-filled way. Making people’s day on Instagram with the ticket giveaways has been such a joy.

“We have such a strong selection of independent cocktail venues it’s great to give them the opportunity to show off.”

Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury BID, said: “We hope that it will show off our much-loved cocktail bars and creators to a much wider audience.

“I think we have all earned a cocktail or two, given the year we’ve had. We’re ready to celebrate, but are asking people to do it in style, enjoying the skill of the mixologists – it’s quality, not quantity that counts!