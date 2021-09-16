Power cut on estate in Shrewsbury

A suspected blown fuse knocked out power to properties in Shrewbury this morning.

The location of the affected properties
The power to 35 properties on the Reabroook estate was expected to be restored by midday with Western Power Distribution saying it was on a local low voltage network.

"There is a suspected blown fuse on our network in your local area," said the WPD website. "We are currently investigating the cause and are working hard to resolve the issue."

There had been 105 properties with power cuts at 6am but this had reduced to 35 after engineers arrived on the scene at about 7am.

Power was estimated to be restored by midday on Thursday in an update posted at 7.20am.

Vulnerable customers were advised to phone 0800 6783 105 if they needed any help,

