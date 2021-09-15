Family fun in the park

Cae Glas Park, Oswestry..

The New Saints Football Club Foundation’s annual showcase event, TNS in the Park, makes its return after it was cancelled last year.

Things get underway from 11am at Cae Glas Park in Oswestry, and activities include fun football, family fun activities, and an inflatable penalty shootout.

Organisers say the day is completely free to take part in.

"Schedule permitting, our first team players will also be on hand during the day to sign autographs and pose for photographs," a spokesperson said.

There will be demonstrations by TNS Academy and TNS Women and Girls.