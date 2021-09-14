Best foot forward for Shropshire Way walking festival

At last year's Shropshire Way Festival, a buzzard sculpture was unveiled to mark the start of the route at Kingsland Bridge in Shrewsbury

The Shropshire Way Festival starts this Saturday, September 18, running until the following Saturday, September 25.

All walking groups in the county have been invited to organise and lead at least one walk on part of the Shropshire Way, which is fully waymarked with a distinctive orange and black buzzard symbol. There will be a range of 30 walks throughout the week of various distances and grades to suit all abilities. Some walks may end at a pub or a tearoom.

The event has been co-ordinated by Gill Pursey, SWA trustee, who said: “With so many people keen to be out walking, there is every reason to be optimistic that we should exceed the numbers of walkers taking part in previous years, especially with more walks on offer this time.

"There will be a range of walks exploring the best sections of this diverse and interesting long-distance footpath. Visitors are welcome on most of the walks although places will need to be booked in advance through the walk leaders.”