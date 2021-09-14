Agility success for Shrewsbury dog and her owner

Lee Gibson, from Shrewsbury, who was a winner at the International Agility Festival with his two-year-old Miniature Pinscher, Chica. Picture: Yulia Titovets and The Kennel Club

Lee Gibson, from Shrewsbury, Shropshire and his two-year-old Miniature Pinscher, Chica, were victorious at The Kennel Club International Agility Festival.

They took first place in the Small Kennel Club Starters Cup Agility Semi-Final which was held on Saturday.

The win means the pair have qualified to compete in the final at London’s biggest dog event, Discover Dogs, in November.

Lee, 37, who has been competing in agility since he was 12, said he was thrilled at the success.

He said: “It’s very exciting to have qualified for Discover Dogs. I’ve qualified for all the major finals in the UK before but I’ve never been to Discover Dogs so it’s an exciting first time.

“Agility is such a special bond between handler and dog – the hours and hours of training is hard work but very rewarding when it pays off, such as Chica’s fantastic run at the International Agility Festival.”

The four-day festival, which is supported by Skinner’s, welcomed dogs of all types and sizes, with competitors from all over the country, with some having travelled from even further afield to navigate the jumps, weaves and tunnels.

William Delamore, Group Commercial Director of Skinner’s, said: “Many congratulations to all the winners and competitors at this year’s Kennel Club International Agility Festival. We are proud to sponsor the event and we were incredibly impressed by the commitment and dedication displayed by the competitors, and it was brilliant to be back enjoying the festival.

“Congratulations to all of the winners at this year’s festival; they should be very proud of their achievements.”

Vanessa McAlpine, Events Executive at The Kennel Club said: “We were so pleased to finally welcome back so many dogs and handlers to the International Agility Festival.