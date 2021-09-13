Last chance for a splash before park closes next week

Shrewsbury's Splash Park in the Quarry has proved popular this summer, but the town council has confirmed it will be closing from Monday, September 20. The play area will remain open.

Helen Ball, town clerk for Shrewsbury Town Council, said: “Whilst we have encountered a few problems with the mechanisms at our Splash Park on a couple of occasions over the summer months, we know from the feedback we have received, that our facilities in the Quarry have been well used.

“As we start to approach autumn, we do need to close the Splash Park to enable us to give the water features their winter overhaul before being stored away until next spring. So, if the weather is good up to our last day of opening on Sunday September 19, I would encourage people to come along for the last day and enjoy the facilities whilst they can.

“We look forward to re-opening the Splash Park next spring and hope that many more people will be able to have fun at our award-winning splash pad.

“We will publish the new season’s opening date on our social media platforms nearer the time, so I would encourage people to look out for the details next spring.”