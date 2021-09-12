Clothes swap held to highlight impact of fast fashion

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 11/09/2021 - Carbon Zero Shropshire holding a clothes swap/sale day at Shrewsbury Quarry to help with fast fashion. In Picture: Eleanor Thurston.

Generation Zero Carbon Shropshire held the clothes swap on Saturday.

The event was designed to raise awareness amongst the lovers of fast fashion about the impact the industry has on biodiversity, resources and landfill.

Organisers encouraged people to take along a pre-loved clothing item and swap it with something new to them.

Along with the 'new to you' tables and rails, there were displays based around the five Rs - Rethink, Reduce, Reuse, Repair and Recycle - and interactive quizzes and games. The group had also secured life-sized cut-outs of Greta Thurnberg and David Attenborough for selfie opportunities.

Jess Walton setting up one of the stalls at the Clothes Swap

Carbon Zero Shropshire held a clothes swap/sale day at Shrewsbury Quarry. Pictured are Sally Lancaster and Eleanor Thurston with a cut out of David Attenborough

The event was supporting the Shropshire Love Nature Festival, and Cuan Wildlife Hospital representatives were on hand to highlight how members of the public could support Shropshire's wildlife by donating their pre-used belongings to its charity shops. Likewise, MIND have also supported the event with clothing to swap out.

Deborah Murphy from Carbon Zero Shropshire said: "Cuan brought along a selection of clothes for our tables and in return we gave any donations we were given to the charity."

"A lot of people told us they were new to the idea of clothes swaps and what a good idea it was. They asked if we would be having more in future."

A member of the SCAP group, Jack Rennie, has written a song calling on Shropshire residents to 'sign the pledge' to reach net zero carbon across Shropshire by 2030.