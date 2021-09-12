Best seats in the house go to NHS staff

The best seats in the house at Montgomery Waters Meadow

The club launched the Best Seats in the House in 2019, two VIP heated seats which give top views of the pitch with fans being able to nominated people they thought worthy of a special treat.

But for this season the seats at Montgomery Waters Meadow will go to those who work for the NHS.

"This season we wanted to express our gratitude and appreciation to the NHS for their incredible work during the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond," a club spokesman said.

"As a small gesture of our thanks, NHS staff will occupy Town's Best Seats in the House going forward this season."

Each guest enjoys a Bistro meal prior to the fixture in Town's Sovereign Suite, tea and coffee throughout the game and a free matchday programme whilst sitting on the heated seats.