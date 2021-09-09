Shrewsbury attraction is going Japanese for art exhibition

Flaxmill Maltings

Young adults took part in the New Wave training programme to create history-inspired artworks in the Japanese anime/manga styles and their works will be exhibited in the Dye House of the Flaxmill Maltings this weekend and next.

Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings, in Spring Gardens, is currently undergoing a National Lottery-funded renovation, but is able to open the Visitor Centre and the 1850s Dye House for Heritage Open Days 2021.

The exhibition will be open on Saturday, September 11, Sunday, September 12, and the following weekend of September 18 and 19.

Also on Saturday, September 18, there will be a local, interactive mystery trail to uncover the lost pubs of the area around the mill.

Heritage Open Days (HODs) is England’s largest festival of history and culture, with thousands of volunteers across the country organising events every September.

And New Wave is a training programme made possible with the support of players of Peoples Postcode Lottery, which takes a small cohort of participants through a structured programme focused on working with young adults.