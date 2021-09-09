Festival gliding simulator a soaring success

By Toby NealShrewsburyShrewsbury entertainmentPublished:

A gliding simulator at the Midland Gliding Club stand at Shrewsbury Food Festival proved a soaring success and led to a number of people signing up for the "real thing."

Holly Harris, 18, takes a punter from a neighbouring stand on a virtual flight
Holly Harris, 18, takes a punter from a neighbouring stand on a virtual flight

Chris Ellis of the club said: "The team led by James Moore, club treasurer, were kept busy constantly with a steady stream of people keen to experience the exhilaration of soaring the ridge at the Long Mynd. The simulator screens were incredibly realistic, so much so that a good number have booked to have an introductory flight at the club on the Long Mynd."

Among the instructors in the back seat of the simulator were Holly Harris from Church Stretton, who has just turned 18.

"Holly is our youngest instructor. She put up a very strong performance at the Junior National Gliding Championship competition at Aston Down airfield in Gloucestershire in August.

"It was her first time in such an event finishing 14th out of a field of 40. Juniors go up to 25 years old so she was up against much more experienced pilots."

Shrewsbury entertainment
Entertainment
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Toby Neal

By Toby Neal

Feature Writer

A journalist in Shropshire for 40 years, mainly writes features and columns, especially about aspects of Shropshire history. Lives in Telford and is based at the Ketley headquarters.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News