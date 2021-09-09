Festival gliding simulator a soaring success

Holly Harris, 18, takes a punter from a neighbouring stand on a virtual flight

Chris Ellis of the club said: "The team led by James Moore, club treasurer, were kept busy constantly with a steady stream of people keen to experience the exhilaration of soaring the ridge at the Long Mynd. The simulator screens were incredibly realistic, so much so that a good number have booked to have an introductory flight at the club on the Long Mynd."

Among the instructors in the back seat of the simulator were Holly Harris from Church Stretton, who has just turned 18.

"Holly is our youngest instructor. She put up a very strong performance at the Junior National Gliding Championship competition at Aston Down airfield in Gloucestershire in August.