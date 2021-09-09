Shrewsbury's Battle of Britain ceremony to take place outdoors

Shrewsbury's previous mayor Phil Gillam prepares to lay a wreath at last year's Battle of Britain anniversary ceremony

The occasion will be marked in Shrewsbury with a service at the war memorial in the Quarry.

It had been hoped that the usual church service in St Chad's would take place but, in view of the continued rise in coronavirus cases in the county, it was decided that proceedings should follow a similar format to last year.

The service will start at 10.45am. The Last Post will be sounded at 11.00am followed by two-minute silence. The event will be concluded with a wreath-laying ceremony by the Shrewsbury mayor Julian Dean and senior officers from RAF Shawbury at the War Memorial in the Quarry.

The annual commemorative service marks the defence of the UK by Royal Air Force pilots and aircrew, and the loss of more than 500 lives, during the Battle of Britain in 1940, which has been recognised as the first major campaign to be fought entirely by air forces.

Councillor Dean said: “I am honoured to be taking part in this weekend’s commemorative events as I feel that we owe so much to our brave pilots and aircrew who fought to defend our country.”