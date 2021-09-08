New message boards turned on to keep Shrewsbury drivers in loop

One of the digital message boards at the English Bridge in Shrewsbury

Altogether, 12 new variable message signs are being installed in the county town and some are now operational, including one at the English Bridge one-way system and another under the railway bridge at Castle Foregate.

As well as informing drivers how many spaces are available in the towns main car parks, the signs will tell motorists of delays, roadworks and incidents on the road network, as well as to warn of congestion related to events.

Shropshire Council has said that the signs will also be used to warn drivers about road closures due to flooding or other emergencies. Other important public messages will also be displayed when appropriate.

Other signs will be located at A49 south towards Battlefield roundabout; A53 southwest towards Battlefield roundabout; A51125 towards Heathgates Roundabout; A5112 south Bage Way towards Reabrook roundabout; A5 west towards Preston Island roundabout; A458 north towards A5; A49 north towards Meole Brace roundabout; A458 east towards Churncote Roundabout; A5 south towards Churncote Roundabout and B4380 east Shelton Road.

All signs are expected to be in operation from this autumn, once testing and commissioning has been completed, though the signs on the National Highways network may take longer to come online due to finalising arrangements for power supplies.

The signs were provided as part of the £12 million Shrewsbury Integrated Transport Package (SITP), which has also seen improvements to key roundabouts and junctions in Shrewsbury, and improvements to roads, pavements, signage cycling infrastructure and street furniture in the town centre.

When news of the signs was first revealed, Councillor Steve Charmley, cabinet member with responsibility for highways, described it as "great news for road users in and around Shrewsbury".

He said: “They’ll be able to see and receive real-time updates during their journey about congestion, roadworks or road closures, plus useful information about which car parks to use, events taking place in the town, and other important messages.