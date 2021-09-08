Historic pendant to go on display at museum

The Bronze Age gold bulla found in Shropshire

This Friday will see the debut appearance for the 'bulla', believed to be one of the most significant pieces of Bronze Age metalwork ever discovered in Britain.

The rare and spectacular object will be hosted at Shropshire Council’s Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery until December 12, as a British Museum Spotlight Loan 'Gathering light: A Bronze Age golden sun'.

Discovered in the Shropshire Marches in May 2018 by a metal detector who remains anonymous, nothing like the sun pendant has been found in this country for over a century.

Neil Wilkin, Curator, Early Europe at the British Museum, said: “The Shropshire sun pendant is an internationally significant object, reflecting the artistic brilliance of communities from the deep past and the social and religious connections that spanned western Europe.

"It is fantastic that Shrewsbury Museum will have the first opportunity to show the pendant and will do so alongside fantastic objects from their own collections. This will allow the pendant to be set in its landscape and regional context for the first time.”

The sun pendant is more than 3,000 years old, dating between 1000–800BC in the late Bronze Age period.

The elegant form and intricate decoration of the gold pendant includes an exceptionally rare depiction of the sun – not previously seen on objects found in Britain.

Solar symbolism was a key element of mythology and belief in the Bronze Age and this pendant celebrates the life-giving power of the sun during the time of the earliest metalworkers.

The sun pendant is therefore considered a hugely significant addition to knowledge of the art and iconography of Bronze Age Britain.

Cecilia Motley, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for communities, place, tourism and transport, said: “This Shropshire sun pendant is truly an incredible find and one of huge importance. We are delighted that this item, which is 3,000 years old, will go on show to the public for the first time at Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery.

“This is an exceptionally rare depiction of the sun and undoubtedly one of the most significant finds from the Bronze Age in more than a century. As it was discovered in the Shropshire Marches, it is fitting that Shropshire should be chosen by the British Museum to display it. We are delighted that it will be hosted in the wonderful Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery and I am sure it will be a very popular attraction.”

Fay Bailey, Shropshire Council’s manager for Shropshire Museums, said: “The Shropshire sun pendant is an unparalleled find of international significance. The discovery of this exceptional object and associated finds helps to deepen our understanding of Bronze Age Britain and confirms that Shropshire has an important story to tell. We are delighted to be the first venue to display this remarkable object.”

Maria Bojanowska, Head of National Programmes at the British Museum, said: “The sun pendant is one of the most spectacular objects in our collection. I’m very pleased that through the British Museum’s National Programmes, Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery will be the first place that the public can see this remarkable pendant in person and up close.”

The sun pendant will be on display at the museum from 10am tomorrow.