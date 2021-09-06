World famous pianist to play in Shrewsbury

By Toby NealShrewsburyPublished:

A top international classical star is coming to Shropshire to perform a fundraising concert in a coup for the county.

World famous pianist Anna Federova, from the Ukraine, is flying in to play a recital which will raise money for St Alkmund's Church in Shrewsbury.

The event is at the church on October 3 at 2.30pm, starting with Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata, followed by music by Chopin, and then after an intermission she will play all four of Chopin’s Ballades, some of the most profound and technically challenging of the composer's many compositions.

Fedorova performs both as a soloist and with symphony orchestras in the major concert halls of the Netherlands, Germany, France, Italy, UK, Ukraine, Poland, the US, Mexico, Argentina, and parts of Asia. She has claimed top prizes at numerous international piano competitions, including the Rubinstein 'In Memoriam' piano competition, the Moscow Frederic Chopin competition, the Lyon piano competition, and many others.

Local retired GP, Dr Peter Barritt, organises two international piano recitals each autumn in St Alkmund's, of which Anna's is the first this season. The series helps raise money for the church.

“We are so lucky to have world-class performers who are prepared to play in Shrewsbury. St Alkmund's has excellent acoustics and the absence of pillars in the church gives everyone in the audience a good view of the performer,” he said.

Tickets are available online from https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/ and are £18. Children aged 16 and under are free. Tea and cakes made by the congregation will be served.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Toby Neal

By Toby Neal

Feature Writer

A journalist in Shropshire for 40 years, mainly writes features and columns, especially about aspects of Shropshire history. Lives in Telford and is based at the Ketley headquarters.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News