Class A drugs, weapons and £8,000 seized in drugs crackdown

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished:

More than £8,000 was seized and 13 arrests were made in a county lines crackdown.

Police in Shrewsbury carried out a joint operation with Merseyside Police on Tuesday to make 10 arrests for drugs offences including driving under the influence of narcotics.

Officers also seized a "large" amount of Class A drugs, weapons and expensive items related to the sale of drugs.

On Friday, police carried out a drugs raid in Harlescott, where cannabis was seized as well as an extendable baton. Two arrests were made.

A further arrest was made on Friday following cuckooing checks at a vulnerable person's address in the town. Class A drugs were seized from the premises.

