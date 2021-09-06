Class A drugs, weapons and £8,000 seized in drugs crackdown

Police in Shrewsbury carried out a joint operation with Merseyside Police on Tuesday to make 10 arrests for drugs offences including driving under the influence of narcotics.

Officers also seized a "large" amount of Class A drugs, weapons and expensive items related to the sale of drugs.

On Friday, police carried out a drugs raid in Harlescott, where cannabis was seized as well as an extendable baton. Two arrests were made.