Head shave raises more than £1,500

Gareth Williams and his mum Jean, and hairdresser Jade Beckwith.

Gareth Williams, 60, from Belle Vue Road, Shrewsbury, had his long curly hair – which had not been cut for 18 months during the pandemic – shaved off to raise money for Dementia UK.

The Asda worker, a former supply teacher, said he had been inspired to raise the money due to his own mother, Jean Williams, having dementia.

So far Mr Williams has raised more than £1,500 for the charity – through physical donations and an online Just Giving page.

The actual head shave was carried out at Asda in Shrewsbury, with Mr Williams thanking his employer for their understanding since he started working for the firm.

He said: "I was a supply teacher but when Covid hit the availability went down so I got a new job on the night shift at Asda and they have been brilliant because mum has dementia and if I ever need to go and help her they are completely understanding."

The head-shave was carried out by Mr Williams' neighbour Jade Beckwith, with Mrs Williams, 83, present for the event.

The hair has also gone to the Little Princess Trust, which uses donations to make wigs for children affected by cancer.

Mr Williams, who is a full-time carer for his mother, said he had been thrilled with the amount raised so far, and thanked those who have contributed for their generosity.

He said: "I was hoping for something like £500 – a decent amount, but it just kept rolling in and I am overwhelmed really.

"Lots of people who know of mum and know mum have been very generous. Just people in general too, there were a couple of young lads, just nine or ten, who said to their mum they wanted to donate some of their pocket money when we were at Asda. It makes you quite emotional."