Council in housing pledge for rough sleepers

The new card donation machine in Shrewsbury

But the council says that virtually all rough sleepers in Shrewsbury have declined the offer.

The initiative looks to provide stability and security, while council officers can provide support to help find a range of find suitable, permanent accommodation away from street homelessness.

The council said that efforts are being made to support those who have declined the offer, until they are prepared to take up the accommodation.

A spokesman said: "If someone does refuse this offer the council, in partnership with homeless charity The Shrewsbury Ark and other local agencies, continues to work with the street homeless, getting to know them and seeking to support them to feel ready to accept accommodation options."

It comes as Shrewsbury also has a new ‘cashless giving’ system for anyone who wants to help the homeless with a bank card donation rather than giving loose change.

It uses a special card machine to make donations directly to The Shrewsbury Ark in a new ‘alternative giving’ shop window of The UGC in Castle Street in the town centre – formerly the Multiyork furniture shop.

Secure cash donation boxes for the scheme are also available at Shrewsbury Railway Station, The Square and Frankwell Footbridge.

Donations can also be made direct to The Shrewsbury Ark online.

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for adult Social Care, public health and assets, said: “As people are often worried about donating cash to people who are sleeping rough, the donation scheme helps them to know that their donation will be put to the best use, and go straight to supporting rough sleepers with deposits and rent in advance; as well as providing a range of support such as food and washing facilities, mental and physical health advice, rehabilitation and help finding housing and work.”

The council is urging the public to help them provide support for rough sleepers by letting them know if they see people who need help.

People can report concerns via Streetlink at www.streetlink.org.uk/#, by phoning 0300 500 0914, of by contacting Shropshire Council at 0345 678 9005 or housingoptions@shropshire.gov.uk.