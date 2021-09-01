'Contemporary' houses approved

An artist's impression of how the houses would look

The development in Ruyton-XI-Towns has been given the green light by Shropshire Council’s northern planning committee, and comes after outline permission was granted in 2015.

The properties, which will both be detached four-beds over three storeys, will be accessed from the B4397 and will be built into the steep bank overlooking the River Perry.

Members heard Ruyton-XI-Towns Parish Council objected to the plans over road safety and drainage concerns.

Planning officer Philip Mullineux said: “Officers consider the contemporary design of the two dwellings acceptable in consideration of location and scale of development, along with density in relation to surrounding built environment.

“Public highways and transport issues are considered to be adequately addressed along with drainage and ecology.”

Councillor Vince Hunt said the access had already been approved at outline stage and was therefore not a consideration under the reserved matters application.

Councillor Hunt said the contemporary design “wouldn’t be for me but would be for somebody”.

He added: “I can’t see anything wrong with these other than the fact I wouldn’t buy one.”

Councillor Gerald Dakin said: “I find this a very exciting development. It’s not something you see normally in Shropshire.

“I don’t think it’s going to offend anybody, it can’t be seen from the road.

“I like the design and I’m in favour of it.”