Tractor run goes all around the Wrekin for charity

All Around The Wrekin Tractor Road Run 2021

After months of preparations, villagers and visitors in Withington near Shrewsbury were treated to a special sight as 120 tractors completed a 22 mile route for The All Around the Wrekin Tractor Road Run on Sunday.

Proceeds will go to Lingen Davies Cancer Appeal and to Prostate Cancer UK.

Brian Smith, aged 80, of the tractor run committee, said he wasn't going to organise the event again this year due to his age, but around 18 months ago was diagnosed with prostate cancer – so wanted to give something back to the charities that helped him.

"We had a fantastic day," Brian said. "The funds raised will be split between Lingen Davies Cancer Fund and Prostate Cancer UK. The weather was beautiful.

"There was a lot of people on the fields after we returned from the run. There was around 50 vintage and classic cars, motorcycles and static vehicles – the day went really well.

"This is the third one I have organised for charity, I am 80 now and I was going to stop. But I was diagnosed with prostate cancer around 18 months ago and Lingen Davies have been fabulous in supporting me.

"Everybody was really generous with their donation and we are still counting up the total."

Brian said the event was a community fixture in the village, with lots of people and groups helping out.

"Withington WI organised the refreshments, the church did hot dogs and food – the money they raised from the food sales went back to the church," Brian explained.

"There was about 120 tractors on the run. The route goes round the Wrekin, up half way to the farm, then down round the lanes and come through Lord Barnard's estate and back to the village.