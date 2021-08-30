Eco reading workshops put on to enlighten young minds

Generation Zero Carbon Shropshire members (bottom left-right) Sally Lancaster, Hannah Lancaster, (top left) Debbie Murphy, with (top right) deputy branch manager Elaine Jebb, at Shrewsbury Library

Members of Generation Zero Carbon Shropshire have linked up with Shrewsbury Library this month to bolster its Summer Reading Programme.

A group spokeswoman said: "It’s important not to forget the impact that climate change headlines and images can have on the youngest members of our society."

Based around a little book called “A Planet Full of Plastic” by Neal Layman, the group led a series of fun activities designed to help junior aged children understand how plastic is affecting our environment whilst exploring the positive steps they can take to avoid this.

"There are lots of lovely books suitable for the younger reader that provide age-appropriate explanations of the issues and upbeat stories about how people are trying to solve them. Your local library is a great place to start,’ added the spokeswoman.

A survey for BBC Newsround shows that “nearly three-quarters of young people are worried about the state of the planet” and “two-thirds say leaders aren’t listening to their views enough”.

The spokeswoman said: "By helping them to recycle or re-use things, taking them into nature or teaching them to cook, garden and mend things, we are not only acknowledging their concerns but also supporting them in taking action."