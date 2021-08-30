Drapers receive royal recognition for charity work

John Crackett, of Shrewsbury Draper's Company, with Lord Lieutenant Anna Turner

Shrewsbury Drapers Company, which was founded in 1462 as a trade organisation for workers in the woollen trade but now exists as a local charity, received the Queens Award for Voluntary Service.

Nearly 80 members attended a presentation ceremony hosted by the company's master John Crackett.

The crystal award and a warrant signed by the Queen was presented by Lord Lieutenant, Mrs Anna Turner JP. Also at the evening drinks reception were former High Sheriff, Dr Josh Dixey DL, and Deputy Lieutenant Jenny Wynn DL, who led the award assessment.

The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service (QAVS) is the highest award a voluntary group can receive in the UK. The QAVS was created in 2002 to celebrate The Queen’s Golden Jubilee. Shrewsbury Drapers Company is one of only 241 charities, social enterprises, and voluntary groups to receive the prestigious award this year, and one of only four in Shropshire.

The award was made to recognise the group’s voluntary work in providing housing for older people, preserving historic buildings and promoting textile design. It was also noted the particular difficulties that had to be overcome to keep going while keeping people safe during the Covid 19 crisis. Eleven volunteers received special Covid-19 badges in recognition of outstanding work during the pandemic.