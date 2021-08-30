Charity to 'go global' as podcasters prepare to big up town

Shane Hinton and Alex Whiteley from The Shrewsbury Biscuit Podcast with Lizzy Coleman from Lingen Davies

Pod Aid, a 24-hour charity podcast, will feature some of the great and good of Shrewsbury and beyond, and will raise money for Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, which works to enhance cancer services in Shropshire and Mid Wales.

The event, which takes place on Wednesday, September 29, is the brainchild of Alex Whiteley, founder of The Shrewsbury Biscuit Podcast, which highlights and promotes businesses, events, charities and residents in and around Shrewsbury and the county.

Pod Aid will be streamed live on its official Facebook page and YouTube channel and features guests including Lingen Davies fundraisers, Kelda Wood from Climbing Out, Beth Heath from Shropshire Festivals, representatives from Smash Life, world-renowned cartoonist Charlie Adlard, Shrewsbury’s

Mayor Julian Dean, celebrity chef Adam Purnell, and American comedian Eddie Pence – amongst many others. The Shrewbsury Biscuit will link up with its sister channel USUK which also involves American broadcasters and followers.

Alex said: “The idea behind Pod Aid is to challenge content creators to do good for their local community and raise money for a fantastic cause. As we begin our countdown, we’re super excited to confirm guests and encourage anyone and everyone to please donate what they can through our official JustGiving page.

“We’re thrilled to work alongside Reech Media and The Web Orchard to introduce a new and exciting fundraising event this September to raise money for Lingen Davies, a worthy local charity."

Anna Williams, communications and fundraising officer for Lingen Davies, said: “It’s going to be a fabulous 24 hours of entertainment and a great opportunity to highlight the work of the charity.

“To think people across the world will hear about Lingen Davies Cancer Fund is incredible – we’re going global!” she added.