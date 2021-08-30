Bumper late summer bonanza for Shropshire's tourism industry

At Love2Stay in Shrewsbury are Amelia Askew, son Edward Thompson and Craig Thompson from Cannock

From campsites to hotels, farm attractions to historic properties, all have reported non-stop visits from both local staycationers and tourists from across Britain.

And the tourism bonanza has seen hundreds of thousands of pounds put into the local economy.

Campsites have been particularly busy.

National campsite booking company Pitchup.com said working farms in Central England, which includes Shropshire, are the second most popular in the UK for farm-based campsites this summer. On top of the camping fees, visitors have spent around £30 per night in the local area, helping pubs, restaurants, cafes, visitor attractions and the rural communities bounce back from the Covid pandemic.

Angela and Joseph Vickers from Yorkshire

Tony Askew soaking up the atmosphere

The Shropshire camping and glamping venue Love2Stay, on the edge of Shrewsbury, said business had been non-stop.

Laura Wilde, from Love2Stay, said they had been fully booked throughout the summer holidays.

"Since the restrictions were relaxed earlier this year it has been a whirlwind. Before the summer holidays we were fully booked every weekend. But from the beginning of the school holidays we have been completely fully booked.

"We have a few spaces this week but then we are fully booked again throughout September."

"It is incredible busy for our staff but it is wonderful to see how happy people are and how much they love Shropshire. We have campers who bring their caravans just a few miles from other parts of Shropshire to those who are travelling from one end of the UK to meet family members driving from the other end of the country."

The rush to meet up with family and friends after lockdown has also let to non-stop bookings for the farm-themed Park Hall Countryside Attraction.

The attraction, just off the A5 near Oswestry has seen endless groups of extended families visit throughout the summer.

Rachael Mottram from the attraction said: "It has been lovely to see these larger groups, some meeting up for the first time this year. They will come from all points of the UK and meet up in Shropshire then have a day out with us."