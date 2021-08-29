Gripping thriller comes to Theatre Severn

Tom Chambers

The thriller - based on Frederick Knott’s stage and screen play, made world-famous by Hitchcock’s iconic 1954 film - will be directed by Anthony Banks.

Television and stage favourite, Tom Chambers, best known for Top Hat and Strictly, stars as the charismatic and manipulative Tony Wendice, a jaded ex-tennis pro who has given it all up for his wife Margot, played by Diana Vickers from the West End’s Little Voice abd The X Factor.

When he discovers she has been unfaithful his mind turns to revenge and the pursuit of the ‘perfect crime’.

Christopher Harper from Coronation Street and Strangers on a Train performs in the dual roles of Captain Lesgate and Inspector Hubbard and Michael Salami of Hollyoaks as Max Halliday, Margot’s lover.

Anthony Banks directs Dial M For Murder, adding to credits that recently include Gaslight, Strangers on a Train and his production of the hit thriller, The Girl on the Train, which ran at Theatre Severn in 2019.

Theatre Severn’s Marketing Officer Beki Poole said “Following the postponement of the production in June 2020, we’re so happy to finally be able welcome the cast and crew of Dial M for Murder to Shrewsbury this September. There’s no doubt this thriller will delight all those who enjoy a good seat-gripping drama - it’s not too late to book tickets!”