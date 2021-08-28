Road closures after multiple vehicle crash near Shrewsbury

STAFFORD COPYRIGHT EXPRESS & STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 05/02/2019 - House Fire in Sycamore Lane, Highfields, Stafford....

Emergency teams were called to the A458 at Ford shortly after 6pm on Friday after reports that a road traffic collision had taken place.

It is believed that al least three vehicles were involved the incident near the junction with the B4393.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service crews based at Shrewsbury and Wellington along with an operations officer was in attendance.

Drivers in the area faced road closures.