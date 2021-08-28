Road closures after multiple vehicle crash near Shrewsbury

Emergency teams were called to the A458 at Ford shortly after 6pm on Friday after reports that a road traffic collision had taken place.
It is believed that al least three vehicles were involved the incident near the junction with the B4393.
Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service crews based at Shrewsbury and Wellington along with an operations officer was in attendance.
Drivers in the area faced road closures.
Please be advised RTC A458 near to junction of B4393, Ford. Delays likely, closures in place @WMerciaPolice @OPUShropshire @ShrewsburyCops pic.twitter.com/HVbunzFHtk— West Mercia Operations & Communications Centre (@WestMerciaOCC) August 27, 2021