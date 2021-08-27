Railway line between Shrewsbury and Hereford closed because of lack of staff

No trains are stopping at Ludlow station at the moment

Passengers at stations including Shrewsbury, Ludlow and Church Stretton found themselves stranded on the platforms this morning until replacement buses could be brought in.

The line from Shrewsbury to Hereford is closed in both directions because Network Rail is unable to operate the Moreton-on-Lugg signal box due to, it says, a resourcing issue.

Road transport has had to be organised to ferry passengers between the stations, and Ellesmere's Lakeside Coaches has already started the road shuttle with more buses still being sought.

Transport for Wales says the coaches will be in operation until the signal box can be reopened.

The large section of track includes Church Stretton, Leominster and Ludlow and takes trains on the Cardiff to Holyhead routes.