Schools set to return as Covid cases in Shropshire third highest in West Midlands

The return to the full range of subjects and the dropping of bubbles comes as health bosses revealed that Shropshire now has the third highest number of Covid cases in the West Midlands, only just behind Herefordshire and Wolverhampton.

Some headteachers say that they will ensure systems remain in place to keep students and staff feeling safe at school.

On Thursday the Government launched its back to school and college campaign, which detailed educational settings maintaining protective measures such as testing, ventilation and extra hygiene precautions to minimise disruptions.

Secondary schools and colleges are offering two tests on-site at the start of term, followed by continued regular testing at home. Students aged 16 and 17, as well as younger children aged 12-15 in certain eligible groups are also encouraged to take up the offer of the vaccine.

Krissi Carter, head teacher at The Burton Borough School in Newport, said the team have been planning for a safe return to school next week, including the offer to wear masks if preferred.

"It's going to be very different to previous re-openings while were in lockdown, or coming out of a lockdown as masks are not mandatory and there are no class bubbles," Mrs Carter said.

"We will be doing lateral flow testing over the course of the first week or so back at school. Who knows what will happen with case numbers because of restrictions lifting.

"We are still going to say to students and staff if they want to wear a mask they can, and we also will still have really enhanced cleaning procedures."

Kirstie Hurst-Knight, Shropshire Council's Portfolio Holder for Children and Education, said the authority will constantly review the situation and offer support to schools.

“We have no current plans to implement extra safety measures in our general advice over and above that in the DfE’s operational guidance," Mrs Hurst-Knight said.

"Individual settings will be able to apply additional safety measures if they feel it is appropriate to do so based on local circumstances. Council officers will be available to support and advise if required.

“We will keep the situation under constant review and, if and where appropriate, will consider altering thresholds based on experience, case rates and appropriate public health advice both local and national.”

Liz Noakes, Telford and Wrekin Council's Director for Public Health, said: "Education is of vital importance to all young people in Telford and Wrekin, and it is excellent for pupils to be returning to school after a well-earned break.

"It's not just good for young people to learn, being in school is vital for wellbeing as well. We'll be working with schools by providing them with advice and guidance to keep them open."