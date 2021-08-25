Battle of the Band nights as two events clash in the town

Bradley from S Club with Dave and Benno

Local DJ act, The 90’s Revival, held two live shows on August 6 and 7 at the Greenhous West Mid Showground.

But the Saturday Mahoosive Night Out featuring Bradley from S-Club and Kelly Llorenna, whose hits include ’Set You Free’ and ’Tell It to My Heart’, clashed with the 1980s Let's Rock event in the Quarry with a line up including OMD, Peter Hook, Marc Almond, Midge Ure & Go West.

Dave and Benno of The 90’s Revival hosted their Saturday show, taking the audience on a nostalgic trip through 90’s dance classics.

Despite the popularity of the 90’s act, the organisers were disappointed that the Let’s Rock to postpone their event to the same night as The 90’s Revival in Shrewsbury.

“When we set our dates, we were assured that no other big events would be scheduled for that weekend, so we were gutted that Let’s Rock was given the go ahead to rearrange their gig for the same weekend. It had a big impact on our

audience numbers,” said Dave Prince, one half of The 90’s Revival.

“It was tough for me and Benno to compete against a national business. On top of that we had the most horrendous weather to contend with. However, despite all that, both Friday and Saturday were absolutely brilliant. It was incredible to see the audience’s reactions to all the great bands, top performances, and our 90’s set. Our party goers braved the showers and had a fantastic night out, and we will never forget those shows.

“We will be back in 2022 with another 90’s Revival Weekend on June 3 and 4. We’re planning to extend the events to make them more of a family day out. The events will fall over the extended bank holiday weekend, thanks to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, so we anticipate a big celebratory atmosphere!”