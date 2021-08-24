One person cut free as three-vehicle crash closes A49 near Shrewsbury

By David Tooley
Shrewsbury

Firefighters have released one person from a three-vehicle accident that is likely to close the A49 at Dorrington for the next few hours.

Five Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service appliances, including a rescue tender, were joined by police and ambulance after the incident was reported a few miles south of Shrewsbury at 8.50am on Tuesday.

Jim Barker, the assistant group commander of Shropshire Rural West at the fire service, tweeted: "Road likely to be closed for next few hours so please avoid this route."

Fire crews, scrambled from Church Stretton, Shrewsbury and Wellington used cutters and spreaders to deal with the ongoing incident.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

