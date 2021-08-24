Five Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service appliances, including a rescue tender, were joined by police and ambulance after the incident was reported a few miles south of Shrewsbury at 8.50am on Tuesday.
Jim Barker, the assistant group commander of Shropshire Rural West at the fire service, tweeted: "Road likely to be closed for next few hours so please avoid this route."
Fire crews, scrambled from Church Stretton, Shrewsbury and Wellington used cutters and spreaders to deal with the ongoing incident.