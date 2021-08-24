School rebuilt set to get go-ahead despite highway concerns

An artist impression of the new Belvidere School

The major project to construct a replacement Belvidere School will be funded by the Department for Education as part of a £1 billion programme to rebuild 50 schools across the country.

Shropshire Council’s northern planning committee will decide the application next week and planning officers say permission should be granted.

Under the plans, an L-shaped three-storey modular building will be put up on part of the school’s playing fields off Belvidere Lane, near the existing sports hall which is to be retained.

The remainder of the current school will be demolished once the new block is complete, to make way for a new car park and sports pitch.

A small number of visitor parking spaces and disabled bays will be provided off Belvidere Lane, which will also be used for deliveries, but no drop-offs will be allowed on this side and the school says the majority of vehicles will continue to use the current Crowmere Road access.

The new school will accommodate up to 900 pupils, meaning there will be no increase in places.

The council’s highways team has voiced concerns about the plans, but held back from formally objecting.

Officers said: “The concerns from a highways perspective is that Belvidere Lane will become a ‘drop off/pick up’ point.

“This could lead to congestion issues along Belvidere Lane at drop off/pick up times and create issues for the residents that live along there.

“Clarification is required with regard to measures to be put in place that discourages any increase in vehicles along Belvidere Lane. The school needs to outline how they would approach and enforce this.”

The highways team has asked that this be addressed in a detailed travel plan as a condition of planning permission, adding that the document should also set out improvements to Belvidere Lane for pedestrians and cyclists.

Six members of the public have objected to the application, citing concerns around overlooking and loss of privacy to neighbouring homes, traffic and road safety.

Shrewsbury Town Council and Monkmoor councillor Pam Moseley made neutral representations.

Councillor Moseley said: “Firstly, as both a Shropshire Councillor and a governor of Belvidere School, I am in support of providing better educational facilities for local year seven to 11 students.

“The current Belvidere School buildings were constructed over many decades, with a resulting mix of building design and construction methods which mean that repairs and upgrading have become a constant necessity.

“New buildings, designed for today’s educational requirements will benefit both students and staff.

“However, I do have some concerns with how the redevelopment will impact on residents who live close to the site, both permanently, and during the construction of the new school buildings.”

A report to the committee by planning officer Philip Mullineux says: “The proposal for a new school on part of the existing school playing field is considered acceptable in principle with consideration to the visual appearance of the existing school and in relation to re-instatement of playing field area once the new school is constructed on site. Sport England is raising no objections on this matter.

“Concerns from members of the public with regards to proximity of the new build to the boundary of the site have been given careful consideration and resulted in amended plans being submitted for consideration in relation to siting.

“It is considered on balance that the amended site plans and master plan is considered acceptable in relation to this matter.