Quill to thrill with Shrewsbury show

Quill, featuring Bev Bevan, appearing at the Prince of Wales, Cannock, on December 15

The group return to Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn on Thursday, September 9, with former Move, ELO and Black Sabbath drummer Bev Bevan.

The seven piece, originally from Birmingham, blend rock, folk and Americana styles with a unique blend of drums and percussion, violin and vocal harmonies. 2019 saw the launch of a brand-new line-up that includes Joy Strachan-Brain on vocals, Kate McWilliam on violin, John Jowitt on bass guitar, Lee Evans on lead guitar, Abby Brant on keyboards, Andy Edwards on drums and the legendary Bevan.

Lead singer Joy said “We are delighted to be touring again with a brand-new show and are really looking forward to returning to Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn with our newest member on drums and percussion, the legendary, Bev Bevan. If you are not already a fan of Quill, you will be after seeing what promises to be a superb night of music."

Audiences can expect to hear an eclectic mix of stylish covers of well-known songs, original numbers and Quill standards with a set including quirky interpretations of Blackberry Way,

Telephone Line, Flowers In The Rain, Don’t Bring Me Down, plus original new songs from their new album ‘Riding Rainbows’ and long standing favourites Say It Ain’t So, The Jig and Nine Mile Camp.