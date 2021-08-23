New burger restaurant Beefy Boys opens in Shrewsbury

Murf & Dan -The Beefy Boys..

The Beefy Boys opened for the first time on Wednesday August 18 as part of a two-week soft launch. The restaurant is at the old Zizzi's premises in the High Street.

They specialise in burgers and American-style barbecue food.

A post on the restaurant's Facebook page said: "What a week! Thank you to everyone that visited the Shrewsbury restaurant soft launch this week it’s been mad trying to open a new business under current circumstances and the new team absolutely smashed it!"

The restaurant was open from Wednesday-Saturday last week, and The Beefy Boys' Facebook page also says the second week of the soft launch will see the Shrewsbury branch open Wednesday-Saturday next week (August 25-August 28) for "our 2nd week of soft launch with 20% off all tables".

The Hereford-based company have won a clutch of awards since launching in 2011, and its Butty Bach burger finished second into the World Championships in Las Vegas. The team launched its first restaurant in Hereford in 2016 and the Shrewsbury venue is their first Shropshire restaurant.