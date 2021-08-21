Young artist shares super Sonic work in exhibition

Genesis Brown with his picture of Sonic the Hedgehog

Nine-year-old Genesis Brown, will be sharing some of his art at The Hive, an arts charity located in Shrewsbury town centre.

Diagnosed with autism aged two years and nine months, Genesis first expressed himself artistically through singing tunes from adverts from TV which progressed to playing piano when he was three. Aged five and half he started sketching nature scenes, especially blossoms found on fruit trees. This would lead to drawings and paintings of Spongebob SquarePants, of which he’s created over 100 to date.

This year Genesis has worked on his first self-portrait, and art is an important way for him to express himself. He said: "Painting is something emotional - happy or sad – drawing all those faces suits me."

Genesis has already amassed a number of creative achievements, including his first professional performance at Harrow Arts centre.

Project Administrator for The Hive, Tom Hayes said: "We are extremely proud to give young artists such as Genesis a platform to share their creativity. His art showcases a love and enthusiasm for painting and provides an important example that art is for everyone. Every age and every ability. The Hive is excited to part of Genesis’ creative journey and we can’t to see what he will create next.”