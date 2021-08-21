Shrewsbury "come and sing" offer

The three singing sessions are at St Alkmund’s Church in Shrewsbury on September 11 with tickets at £15 per person and will be followed by a performance open to the general public at 3pm.

Thelma Foster, chairman of Shrewsbury Choral – formerly Shrewsbury Choral Society – is inviting people to join in a fun day of singing "a sublime sequence of British folk songs."

She said: "There will be three inspirational singing sessions led by our musicians, Dr Martin Cook and John Bowen. Tea and coffee will be provided, but people are asked to bring their our lunch and to let us know if they have their own copy of the music when they book their place.

"The occasion will provide the opportunity to enjoy the joy of singing once again."