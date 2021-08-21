Power cut at same time as Shrewsbury transformer fire

At roughly the same time firefighters from Shrewsbury were called to an incident in Crowmeole Lane to reports of a fire at an electricity pylon.

When the crew arrived they found that an electrical transformer had blown and Western Power Distribution were also at the scene. No fire service action was required.

At 8.01pm Western Power reported that six properties in the Crowmeole Lane area had suffered a power cut caused by a problem on its low voltage network but they expected to get supplies back by 8.05pm.

Shortly afterwards the Western Power Distribution website reported that: "There is currently a fault on our overhead network. Your supply may go off and on while we work hard to resolve this."

The company's engineers were working on fixing the issue but at 8.10pm they estimated that power would be back on by 11pm.