Meet Shrewsbury's Mike the Bike who has so many bikes he has to sleep on the sofa

Mike 'the Bike' Barlow can't get enough of bicycles

Gardener Mike Barlow, aged 64, was riding a bike when it was unfashionable to be on two wheels and when pedalling had not entered national consciousness as a way of saving the planet.

"I have had to sleep on my sofa for the last four years because my bedroom is filled with old bikes," said Mike, who lives in Darville, Shrewsbury. "My home has that smell of bike oil about it.

"Luckily I am single, or I am sure she would get rid of them all.

"I'm still in touch with my ex-wife who tells me she wouldn't have any of them!"

But Mike, who was dubbed Mike the Bike by fellow posties during his time working as a postman, says he would like to see them eventually given to a good home.

He hopes that can be in Shrewsbury where he has lived for the last 33 years.

"My brother John and I made a pact when we were 14 to never have a car," said Mike.

As a younger man he took 18 hours to cycle home to Burton-on-Trent and thought nothing of going off to cycle around Britain.

He's completed the Land's End to John O'Groats ride twice, once in each direction, ridden 3,000 miles across America and raised money for charity. He's a keen supporter of air ambulances.

Over the last four years he has spent thousands of pounds on collecting English bikes from the period 1905 to 1970. He's taken himself off by train all over the UK on his hunt for bikes.

But one make he won't touch is the world famous Penny Farthing, with its iconic small rear and huge front wheel.

"They used to call them head bangers because children would throw things into the spokes and the riders would fall off and bang their heads," said Mike.

He's got some of the vintage "sit up and beg" bikes, as well as ones with old style rod brakes.

"The trouble is now that I don't know when to stop," said Mike, who counts a 1950s Hercules bike among his prized possessions.

Mike will be taking a sample of about 35 of his bikes across Castlefields to the Weir Cafe, in Sydney Avenue on Bank Holiday Monday, August 30.