Volunteers give school fresh look ready for new term

Teachers, governors, parents and pupils at St Lucia's CE Primary in Upton Magna have joined together to give their school a fresh look ready for the new term

The team have been painting classrooms, replacing fence posts, and creating the site for a new sensory garden at St Lucia's CE Primary School in Upton Magna.

The community has spent the week working at the school, with parent governor Barry Willmore, praising the efforts of the volunteers – and the school's teachers, in getting stuck in.

The new features will include a giant bug house, donated by CJ Wildlife in conjunction with the Sundorne Estate, as well as a number of owl and bird boxes.

Mr Willmore said the challenges of Covid had been difficult for pupils and staff at the school, and that they hoped the fresh environment would provide a great way to welcome them back for the start of the September term.

He said: "It has been a very difficult, everyone has felt that over the past 18 months or so. We decided with the teachers, the headteacher, the governors, let's try and make the new term a nice event for them and try and get back to some kind of normality.

"I think with the planting with the garden, the bright painting in the nursery, the fences, the whole appearance, it will lift everyone's spirits."