Eight initiatives in Shropshire awarded more than £70,000

Severn Valley Country Park, a new pool with a pond dipping platform at the site near Highley

Severn Trent has awarded £71,455 to projects across the county via its community fund over the last financial year.

The company says it is committed to making a real difference in the communities it serves through a series of initiatives designed to improve community wellbeing, support vulnerable customers and provide funding for those who need help paying their bill.

Launched in January 2020, Severn Trent’s Community Fund was created to enable charities and causes to make even more of a difference to people’s lives, community spaces and the environment.

The fund will be giving out £10 million over five years through an independent panel made up of customers who decide where the money goes.

Liv Garfield, CEO of Severn Trent, said: “If the last year has taught us anything, it’s the importance of being part of a community and taking care of one another and the launch of the community fund has been a real beacon of hope for many communities, enabling us to support some wonderful projects.

“We’re really proud of what the fund has achieved and the positive impact it’s making and I’d encourage anyone who has a fantastic community project or idea that would benefit community wellbeing to get in touch as the fund could be just what they need to get that idea off the ground.”

The community fund awarded £71,455 to eight projects in the local area, including £25,000 to support the creation of a community network hub in Great Dawley, Telford, which is a new space for people to re-engage with advice services and improve community wellbeing.

Severn Valley Country Park volunteers group was also awarded £5,412 for its project to create a new pool with a pond dipping platform at the site near Highley.

It will be used by schools and community groups to get closer to nature and discover more about wildlife and water habitats.

A total of £61,000 has also been donated to 26 local causes via Severn Trent’s £1 million Emergency Coronavirus Fund, including Shrewsbury Food Hub which has been collecting surplus food and running foodshares for vulnerable people throughout the pandemic.

“It really means a lot to us that we’ve been able to support the communities that we serve,” added Liv.

“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and we are committed to supporting them at every stage to deliver long-lasting change.”