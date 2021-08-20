SHREW COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 08/05/2021..Pics at the Shrewsbury Sports Centre, Sundorne, election results. Liberal Democrats: Alex Wagner, aged 20, wins a seat at Bowbrook (Shrewsbury)..

Fresh white lines at the Welshpool Road junction with the B4380 Shelton Road, outside the Oxon Priory pub, urge motorists to turn left for the town centre, while another arrow several metres before the junction shows either a left or right turn can be taken.

However turning left instead takes motorists out of town towards Montford Bridge whereas and traffic for the town centre should turn right and remain in the left hand lane to head down The Mount.

The new lines were put down earlier this week by the council’s highways contractor Kier, and were intended to follow an extensive programme of road repairs which has been scheduled for July.

The repairs have had to be postponed to next spring due to utilities work planned along the route in September and October.

Councillor Alex Wagner, who represents Bowbrook, said he was concerned the new arrows could cause a crash.

He said: “Residents have been messed about on Welshpool Road for a year now.

“We’ve had patchwork repairs, constant works with little obvious improvement, regular delays, and now a comedically bad job of white-lining the little patch they have actually repaired.

“Private contractors need to be held to account if this is the quality of their work. I’m tired of watching taxpayers’ money be wasted on bodge jobs.

“The latest development with white-lining is just the cherry on the cake.

“Signs directing residents and visitors to the town centre contradict one another despite being within literally a few feet of one another.

“We now have a main in-road to Shrewsbury which is a mix of patchwork repairs, confusing lines, and fed up residents.”

Councillor Wagner said he was concerned the confusing new arrows would cause a crash, with drivers unfamiliar with the area undertaking potentially dangerous corrective manoeuvres after realising they were being sent the wrong way.

He has asked highways officers to have the markings urgently corrected, describing the current situation as a recipe for disaster.

A council spokesperson said: “This was a genuine error by our contractors and we’ll arrange for it to be corrected as soon as possible.