£1.2m heat pump plan for county homes

The £1.2m scheme is being administered by Shropshire Council

The £1.2 million project, being administered by Shropshire Council, is part of phase two of the government’s Green Homes Grant local authority delivery (LAD) scheme.

Open to homeowners and tenants of private landlords, the scheme is aimed at helping low-income households improve their energy efficiency.

People who receive certain benefits or have a household income of below £30,000 can apply, provided their home has an energy performance certificate (EPC) rating of D to G.

The council is now on the hunt for a lead contractor to carry out the installations, which are expected to begin in October and run until March 2022, with a potential 12-month extension.

A council spokesman said: “This tender is part of our wider grants programme under the government’s LAD programme.

“The programme will help fund a range of energy efficiency improvements including air source heat pumps, solid wall insulation and first time double glazing.”

For eligible homeowners whose properties have an EPC rating of E, F or G, the grants will cover the full cost of the work up to £10,000. For D-rated homes this is capped at 50 per cent, up to £5,000.

Private landlords can claim up to £5,000, or £2,500 for D-rated properties, but are required to contribute a third of the total cost of the work.

A tender invite issued by the council says: “The LAD scheme aims to raise the energy efficiency of low-income and low EPC rated homes, delivering progress towards reducing fuel poverty, the phasing out of high carbon fossil fuel heating and the UK’s commitment to net zero by 2050.”

It adds that the lead contractor will be “able to support and increase the capacity of the local supply chain to deliver these measures now and in the future”.