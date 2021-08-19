Pub landlord Al Murray to bring barrels of laughs to Shropshire

Al, also known as The Pub Landlord, said: “Citizens of Hope and Glory! Our new tomorrow beckons. A new tomorrow that smells reassuringly of yesterday, but with wifi. One last heave and we will be there. And when the going gets tough the tough get going. Although the going won’t get tough and anyone who tells you it is going to be tough is lying. Come join me to marvel at the majesty of our green and pleasant land. A land globally renowned for our culture, history and places, like the world-famous Salisbury Cathedral. Join me to step backwards into the future.”