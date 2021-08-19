Princess Diana and 9/11 pathologist to give talk in Shrewsbury

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished:

A forensic pathologist who worked on the Princess Diana inquiry and 9/11 will be sharing his knowledge at a Shropshire show.

Dr Richard Shepherd
Dr Richard Shepherd

Dr Richard Shepherd, one of the UK’s most distinguished forensic pathologists, kicks off the tour of his show Unnatural Causes at Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury on October 5.

Known also for his work on the TV series Autopsy: The Last Hours Of..., The Death Detective and Murder, Mystery and My Family, Dr Shepherd has performed more than 23,000 autopsies and is a detective in his own right, solving the mysteries of countless sudden and unexplained deaths. He has faced serial killers, natural disasters, "perfect murders" and freak accidents.

A new book by Dr Richard Shepherd, The Seven Ages of Death, will be published on September 2.

Tickets for the show, which starts at 7.30pm, cost £26.50. They can be bought from theatresevern.co.uk

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

