Garden projects need your votes

Colleagues at Dobbies will support the winning project

Three Shrewsbury projects have been shortlisted in the Dobbies Helping Your Community Grow initiative, which aims to help create new or revamped green spaces.

The projects competing for votes in Shrewsbury are The Old Bell Street allotment project, Shelton Cricket Ground in Bloom and Severndale Academy Futures Garden.

Severndale Academy's horticulture students have no permanent place to grow plants as the designated area was previously destroyed by bad weather. The students would like to develop their skills in enterprise through a community-based project where they grow food for their cafe and plants to sell to the community.

The aim of the Old Bell Street Allotment project is to convert scrub land to an allotment area, with the help of volunteers who help cultivate the disused land, and donations of equipment and seedlings from the public to bring the space to life. All produce grown is then given to the local community free of charge. The group would be grateful if Dobbies could help with compost, timber, poly dome plastic, seedlings and other relevant equipment.

Shelton Cricket Ground is looking to brighten up the ground with colour to the boundary and clubhouse, and hopes that Dobbies can help turn it into a bright community space.

Graeme Jenkins, CEO of Dobbies, said: “The team at our Shrewsbury Dobbies store understand the needs of their neighbourhood, and have chosen three extremely deserving projects for the Shrewsbury community to choose from."

The winning project will receive support from Dobbies, including products, equipment and even team support from the staff at the Shrewsbury Dobbies store, to help them create a green space that the local community can be proud of. The project with the most votes, from all areas across the UK, will be the national winner and receive additional support from Dobbies.

The public vote is now live and will close on August 29. The winners will be announced in September.