Motorists warned of roadworks in Shrewsbury

Aptus Utilities will be installing a new high voltage electric main and gas main on Welshpool Road from September 13 to October 22.

The work is required for the Barratt Homes development and will be carried out from the site entrance on Welshpool Road up to the junction with Gains Park Way.

For safety purposes temporary traffic lights will be required and whilst the lights are in operation a traffic management operative will be on site from 7.30am to 7.30pm, monitoring and reacting to any traffic congestion.

Upon completion of the works on Welshpool Road, the operatives will then continue excavating along Gains Park Way up to the junction with Gains Avenue, in order to lay the high voltage main up to the point of connection.

Shropshire Council’s street works inspector will closely monitor the works, to ensure contractors are working safely and to the agreed timescales.