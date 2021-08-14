New concert series for young musicians at Shrewsbury's St Alkmund's

St Alkmund's Church

St Alkmund's Church in Shrewsbury has been running a summer season of lunchtime music concerts to promote the future of music at the church.

Jeremy Lund, organist at the church, said audiences have really enjoyed having live music back in the community again.

On Tuesday, August 24, they are holding a concert for children aged between six and 14 – and ages outside this arrangement are invited to come along and perform as part of a new concert.

He said: "They can be of any standard, from beginner to experienced – all they need to do is perform a single piece on any instrument – sorry, no electronics – and we have space for up to six singers too.

"They may perform from memory or from music, and if they need a piano backing, they can bring their music along and I will play for them.

"Pianists have the opportunity to perform on the Kawai Grand Piano at the church. The concert will include a short, fun demonstration of the newly restored church organ at St Alkmund's, and pianists who have taken part in the concert may have the chance to try out the organ.

"Places for the concert may be reserved online and young performers are asked to sign up with permission from parents."

There are no prizes for the best performances but there will be prizes for the best smile, best bow and the best clapping.