Long-legged lurchers looking for long-term love at Dogs Trust Shrewsbury

Olivia loves a day trip out in the car to enjoy quiet walks

The team said lurchers are more likely to spend a longer period of time in kennels waiting for new potential owners than many other breeds with their average length of stay being around two months.

Many smaller breeds, such as Shih Tzu’s, spend less than half that time waiting for new homes.

Louise Campbell, Dogs Trust Shrewsbury manager, said: "We are unsure why lurchers tend to stay with us a bit longer than some other breeds, however we find there are sometimes misconceptions about the care involved if giving them a home.

"For example, people often think lurchers, along with greyhounds, need more exercise than the average dog, which isn’t necessarily true and once we have a chance to talk this through with potential owners, it can help them keep an open mind about having a lovely lurcher in their life."

The centre currently has six lurchers, the youngest being six-month-old Millie who arrived at the centre last month, and the oldest being 12-year-old Olivia.

Six months old Millie is hoping to find a new home soon. She is pictured with Canine Carer Steph Parker

As a young dog, Millie is full of energy and loves heading out on walks and playing games to keep her mind as well as her body busy. Her new family will need to continue with her training so she can fulfil her potential, and she could live with children of secondary school age as well as another dog who loves having fun as much as she does.

The team say Olivia is a very sweet girl who doesn’t seem to know she is getting on in years as she still loves to play and would like a secure garden in her forever home where she can have a good run. She loves a trip out in the car to quiet places where she won’t come across too many dogs and she would like her owners to be around all day to keep her company.

Louise added: "All of our dogs, whatever the breed, want different things out of life, but that means that if someone wants to give a rescue dog such as one of our super six lurchers a second chance, we are sure we will have a four-legged friend that suits their lifestyle perfectly."