Explore Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings at open day in September

Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings

An exhibition in the Dye House will be part of this year’s New Wave programme for Heritage Open Days 2021. Developed by local organisers in collaboration with young people, this innovative new scheme aims to encourage young adults to engage with their local history.

The Victorian Dye House at Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings will be open for visitors with an exhibition of manga artworks produced as part of New Wave.

There will be a local, interactive mystery trail uncovering the lost pubs of the Mill area. Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings is currently undergoing a National Lottery-funded renovation, but is able to open the Visitor Centre and Dye House for Heritage Open Days 2021.

Heritage Open Days (HODs) is England’s largest festival of history and culture, with thousands of volunteers across the country organising events every September. New Wave is a training programme made possible with the support of players of Peoples Postcode Lottery, which takes a small cohort of participants through a structured programme focused on working with young adults.

The 2020 New Wave events were postponed due to the pandemic, meaning that this year will see both the 2020 and 2021 organisers present numerous exciting events around the country.